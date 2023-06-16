Home / India News / CM Mann bats for optimum utilisation of MGNREGA, boost to rural development

CM Mann bats for optimum utilisation of MGNREGA, boost to rural development

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for optimum utilisation of the MGNREGA scheme to give a boost to development in rural areas and provide livelihood opportunities

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
CM Mann bats for optimum utilisation of MGNREGA, boost to rural development

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for optimum utilisation of the MGNREGA scheme to give a boost to development in rural areas and provide livelihood opportunities.

He was chairing a meeting here to review the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

The chief minister called the scheme important as it provides enhancement of livelihood security, giving at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household, whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

He said the scheme has been implemented in all districts across the state since April 2008, adding that the state government will enhance the budget of this ambitious scheme up to Rs 2,000 crore.

It is heartening to learn that 11.53 lakh active job cards are there in the state, said an official release quoting Mann.

He bemoaned that the wage rate notified under the scheme for the state is Rs 303 less in comparison to the neighbouring Haryana with Rs 357, adding that the state government will raise this issue with the Union government.

He also said the state government will also make concerted efforts for the inclusion of laying of underground pipeline activities in the permissible list for accelerating works relating to irrigation, water supply and sanitation.

The state government will also request the Centre to provide corpus funds under the scheme, he added.

Mann said the state government will also seek enhancement of the man-days budget given by the government of India as only 250 lakh man-days target for the state has been assigned which is too less than the previous year's achievement of 321 lakh days.

He also underscored the need to further popularise the scheme for giving benefits to the common man.

An information board should be installed at every workplace under the scheme so that awareness can be spread among the general public about the scheme and the details of the work done can reach them, he added.

Also Read

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Centre hikes MGNREGA wages, new rates to be applicable from April 1

Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal

Punjab govt has given 27,042 govt jobs to youth, says Bhagwant Mann

PM Modi joins Grammy-winning singer Falu for special song on millets

SC stays HC order granting bail to Unitech promoter's wife Preeti Chandra

Biparjoy: No power in several villages north, Guj braces for heavy rains

Madhya Pradesh govt approves cooperative policy with focus on jobs

Amazon's $1.7 bn deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval

Topics :Bhagwant MannMGNREGArural development

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story