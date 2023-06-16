Madhya Pradesh govt approves cooperative policy with focus on jobs



The policy emphasises on preparing and implementing the public co-operative partnership (PCP) model in the sector, which means co-operative organisations will work in collaboration with government bodies. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the Co-operative Policy 2023, with a focus to create jobs in the sector.



Departmental officials said core groups will be formed at the district level to explore investment possibilities in the co-operative sector. The state government is planning to use co-operatives as a medium to provide employment to the youth of Madhya Pradesh. In a bid to enhance self-employment opportunities, co-operatives will be formed in agriculture, health care, food processing, animal husbandry, water conservation, new and renewable energy, tourism, minerals, agricultural equipment, organic products, and other sectors and they will be linked to various government schemes.