Madhya Pradesh govt approves cooperative policy with focus on jobs

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the Co-operative Policy 2023, with a focus to create jobs in the sector. 
The policy emphasises on preparing and implementing the public co-operative partnership (PCP) model in the sector, which means co-operative organisations will work in collaboration with government bodies.

The state government is planning to use co-operatives as a medium to provide employment to the youth of Madhya Pradesh. In a bid to enhance self-employment opportunities, co-operatives will be formed in agriculture, health care, food processing, animal husbandry, water conservation, new and renewable energy, tourism, minerals, agricultural equipment, organic products, and other sectors and they will be linked to various government schemes.
Departmental officials said core groups will be formed at the district level to explore investment possibilities in the co-operative sector.

“MP has become the first state to have implemented the cooperative policy. With this decision the state will impart a new dimension to development. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of the state,” State Cooperative Minister Arvind Singh Bhadaura tweeted.
According to the minister, committees will be formed in new areas through co-operatives and employment opportunities will be created. Changes will also be made in the cooperative law of the state according to the requirement and action will be taken to remove internal and structural deficiencies of the cooperatives. 

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

