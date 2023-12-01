Home / India News / CM Patnaik launches affordable bus service in Odisha's Nabarangpur

CM Patnaik launches affordable bus service in Odisha's Nabarangpur

Launching the programme through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said LaccMI will bring happiness and joy to every household in the district

The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, 44 buses will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 08:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With an intent to extend affordable bus service to remote areas, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LaccMI) scheme in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district on Thursday.

Launching the programme through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said LaccMI will bring happiness and joy to every household in the district. It will also transform our rural transport system.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, 44 buses will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "A total of 44 buses launched will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district. The villagers will be able to travel to their block headquarters by paying a fare of just Rs 5."

Addressing the people of Nabarangpur district, the Chief Minister said that traffic in remote areas is a big problem. He further said that the state government has started the LaccMI Bus Scheme after coming across people who had problems with travel from the district to the block headquarters for their day-to-day work.

The Chief Minister said, "Your village has now been included in the LaccMI Yojana transit and transport system. This will strengthen social relations in rural areas as well as the economy."

The Chief Minister said that respecting people's opinions is the hallmark of his government.

"All our plans are implemented based on public opinion. Starting from LaccMI Bus Scheme to Mo Bank, Mo Odisha-Nabin Odisha and the sanction of money for mutts, temples, and other important projects, all have been done as per people's suggestions," said CM Patnaik.

CM Patnaik also stated the benefits of the LaccMI Bus scheme and said that the yojana will lead to social and economic development.

"Thanks to LaccMI Bus, now everyone can go to different places for their work with ease. This will lead to social and economic development. Maa Lakshmi will come to your house through this yojana and there will be happiness and joy in the house," he said.

The LAccMI scheme will provide Mo Bus services in each panchayat. The buses will travel between panchayats and blocks and eventually integrate with intercity bus services.

Also Read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's former private secretary Pandian joins BJD

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

V K Pandian, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's former aide, joins Biju Janata Dal

Congress plans to launch house visit programme 'Ghar Ghar Congress'

Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000 cr scheme for public, commodity transport

LIVE: PM Modi to attend World Climate Action Summit in Dubai today

Indian, Australian High Commission to UK co-host Indo-Pacific conference

Stubble burning down 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year

Tourists to be allowed to visit Sikkim from Friday after Oct flash flood

Tunnel collapse: Video by trapped workers from inside Silkyara surfaces

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Odisha Naveen Pattnaikbus service

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 08:20 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story