Won't get into statistics, govt with all: CM Yadav on Indore water deaths

Amid conflicting death figures in the Indore water contamination case, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that his government won't dive into data and instead stand with everyone.

The loss of even a single life is extremely painful for us. Therefore, we don't delve into statistics. It's a different matter that the administration follows its own procedures. Generally, only those cases where post-mortems were performed were considered valid figures, he said.

The confusion over the number of deaths due to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area continued after the district administration distributed compensation cheques to the kin of 18 victims on Tuesday, while maintaining the official figure at seven.