Coaching institutes only engaged in collecting money: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has raised his concern on the increasing suicide cases in coaching institutes in Kota and said -coaching institutes are only engaged in collecting money.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also took a dig at the coaching instuitutes in the state and said "The coaching operators of Rajasthan are very wealthy but they cannot harass the children on the basis of money. They should be careful otherwise their coaching insititute will be vacant. I will tell the parents that their children will not move forward with these coaching, the children are smart. You give money to the coaching people, but they give threat to your children, what is the need for the coaching person to take the exam every second or third day?"

A NEET (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Kota on Sunday, the 23rd suicide case in the coaching hub this year.

Khachariyawas also termed coaching centers as 'Mafia' and said the government will have to take strict action against them.

"When we were children, there was no coaching. Were doctors not becoming IPS then? A mafia has emerged in the name of coaching and the government will have to take strict action against this mafia. The Chief Minister had instructed the policemen to the SP collector to take action," Khachariyawas said.

Govind Ram Meghwal, MLA from Khajuwala in Rajasthan also targeted the coaching centres and said "Watching mobile day and night is increasing depression among the youth. Earlier man used to sit in the middle of the family, used to talk, used to show the way forward. It was also a bit spiritual, but nowadays children are getting depressed."

"It is a country of 140 crore people, here all kinds of people live. You should study without tension because you are the future of this country," Ram Meghwal added.

In directions issued earlier on Monday, the Kota district administration has stayed tests and examinations at coaching centres for two months with immediate effect.

"In order to provide mental support and security to the studying/residential students, the examinations, being conducted from time to time, in all coaching institutes operating in Kota, have been stayed with immediate effect for the next two months," read an official release by the district administration on Sunday.