Coal scam case: CBI court acquits former bureaucrats Gupta, Kropha, Samaria

A special Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ) court on Friday acquitted former coal secretary HC Gupta, former joint secretary (coal) KS Kropha, and former coal allocation director KC Samaria in the high-profile 2012 coal scam case.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal convicted JAS Infrastructure Capital Ltd and its then director Manoj Kumar Jayaswal for cheating and criminal conspiracy in connection with the allocation of the Mahugarhi coal block in Jharkhand. Sentencing arguments are scheduled for 8 July 2025.

CBI recounts progress and previous findings

“This is the 19th conviction in coal block allocation cases investigated by CBI,” a CBI spokesperson said. The agency initially filed its closure report in the matter on 20 November 2014.

Previously, the court had framed charges against JAS Infrastructure Capital Pvt Ltd, Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, HC Gupta, KS Kropha, and KC Samaria. The CBI said that the promoters of JAS Infrastructure had made “false and misleading claims” about the company’s financial net worth, which formed the basis of the allocation. During the trial, 18 prosecution witnesses were examined. This case marks the 19th conviction out of the 54 coal block allocation cases probed by the CBI. Only half of these cases have been disposed of so far. Previous coal block cases involving the acquitted officials In 2017, Gupta, Kropha, and Samaria were convicted by another special CBI court for irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks in Madhya Pradesh to Kamal Sponge Steel & Power Ltd (KSSPL). They were granted bail on the same day.