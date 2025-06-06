'New chapter': Govt launches UMEED portal for Waqf property management

The government on Friday launched the UMEED portal that would create a digital inventory after geo-tagging of all Waqf properties with Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju calling it a historic step that would ensure that community-owned Waqf assets are utilised effectively and fairly for poor Muslims.

The UMEED central portal, short for Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 will serve as a centralised digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties.

"The UMEED portal will add a new chapter in the history of Waqf property management and administration in India. It will not only bring transparency but will also help the common Muslims, particularly women and children," Rijiju said after launching the UMEED central portal.

The portal, developed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, was officially inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian. Calling it a historic step, Rijiju emphasised that the UMEED central portal is more than just a technological upgrade. "It is a symbol of the government's firm commitment to safeguarding the rights of minority communities and ensuring that community-owned Waqf assets are utilised effectively and fairly, for the poor Muslims, for whom, it was originally meant," he said. Later, in a post on X, he said, "A momentous occasion to launch the 'UMEED' Central Portal (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency & Development Act, 1995) in New Delhi today. MoS @GeorgekurianBjp, officials of @MOMAIndia, States, UTs & Waqf Boards attended online. It's a big step towards better administration & management of Waqf properties across India." The portal aims to improve greater transparency, accountability, and public participation. The key features of the portal include the creation of a digital inventory with geo-tagging of all Waqf properties.

It also includes an online grievance redressal system for better responsiveness and transparent leasing and usage tracking. The portal also involves integration with GIS mapping and other e-governance tools and public access to verified records and reports. Addressing the gathering, Kurian said the portal is a long-awaited reform that will curb misuse and bring the Waqf administration closer to the people. "The system ensures that every property is accounted for and used in accordance with the purpose it was endowed for," he said. Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar said he expected the UMEED portal to become the backbone of digital Waqf governance, thereby ensuring that the Waqf assets contribute meaningfully to education, healthcare, livelihood generation and social welfare, especially for underprivileged sections within the Muslim community.