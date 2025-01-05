Cold wave engulfs Delhi; dense fog disrupts flights for 3rd straight day

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Train services at New Delhi Railway Station also suffered, with several trains running behind schedule

A commuter at Kartavya Path amid morning fog in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
Delhi is in the grip of an intense cold wave, with temperatures dipping to a chilling 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday (January 5). A brisk wind speed of 16 km/h further exacerbated the icy conditions, leaving residents shivering. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, warning of dense fog across the city during the morning hours. Smog and shallow fog are expected to persist through the evening and night.   
 
As a thick fog blanketed the national capital, commuters were severely impactied. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) faced delays, with aircraft not equipped with CAT III technology particularly affected. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) reassured passengers, stating: "While landing and takeoffs continue, flights that are not CAT III compliant may face delays. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updated flight information."  
 
Train services at New Delhi Railway Station also suffered, with several trains running behind schedule. Commuters were seen navigating near-zero visibility, as traffic moved at a crawl in various parts of the city.   
 
Earlier, on Saturday, visibility in Delhi dropped to zero for a record nine-hour stretch, marking the longest duration of such conditions this season. For Sunday, the IMD forecast a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. Significantly, a fresh Western Disturbance expected between January 10 and 12 could bring light rain to Northwest India.  
 
Cold wave: Weather round-up
 
The IMD predicts fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Heavy snowfall is anticipated in the higher altitudes of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 5 and 6. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh may see isolated rainfall with thunderstorms.   

Even Bengaluru is bracing for an unusual cold snap, with minimum temperatures forecast to drop to 10.2 degrees Celsius over the next two days. This marks one of the coldest spells in recent years for the southern tech hub. Dense fog in the early mornings could disrupt commutes, and authorities have urged residents to take precautions.  
 
While coastal Karnataka remains unaffected, interior regions could see temperatures dip further as the cold wave persists. Besides, the northeastern states are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on January 7 and 8. 
 
In view of the cold, authorities across affected regions have urged travelers to check flight and train schedules in advance and exercise caution while driving in foggy conditions. The cold wave and dense fog are expected to persist in Delhi and parts of North India for the next few days. 
   
First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

