Atul Subhash suicide case: Techie's wife, family members get bail

A city civil court here on Saturday granted bail to engineer Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania in suicide abetment case.

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on December 9 in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.

According to the prosecution, the three accused appeared before the court.

Subhash had alleged that his in-laws had pressurised him to pay Rs three crore for divorse.

Based on his 40-page suicide note and a one-and-half hour video explaining the situation that drove him to take the drastic step, the police booked the trio, arrested them and brought them from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru. Earlier on December 16, Karnataka Police arrested Nikita, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother Anurag Singhania on charges of abetment of suicide. The arrests were based on evidence, including the suicide note and video left by Subhash, which allegedly detailed the harassment he endured. All three remain in judicial custody.