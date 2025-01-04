Delhi's air quality worsens; 'very poor' AQI prompts GRAP Stage III curbs

Delhi’s air quality has taken a turn for the worse, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 383 on Saturday (January 4), as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. This marks a sharp decline from Friday’s reading of 348, placing the capital firmly in the "very poor" category. Other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) are also experiencing deteriorating air quality.

Earlier this week, a brief respite was observed when heavy rainfall on January 1 improved Delhi’s air quality to the "moderate" category. However, this improvement was fleeting, as pollution levels steadily worsened, returning to the "poor" category by Thursday.

In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the reimplementation of stricter pollution control measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

GRAP, a framework for tackling air pollution in the region, applies a tiered system of measures based on AQI severity. Stage III measures are enforced when the AQI surpasses 350, while Stage IV comes into effect if the index crosses 400. The Supreme Court had previously instructed that these measures must be implemented promptly when thresholds are breached. Stage III and IV restrictions were initially activated on December 16 after the AQI climbed to 401.

The CAQM noted that Delhi’s AQI has been steadily rising due to dense fog, low wind speeds, and other unfavourable meteorological conditions. On Saturday morning, the AQI had already exceeded 350 and reached 371 by 4:00 PM.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that these adverse conditions are likely to persist, with air quality remaining in the "very poor" category in the coming days. GRAP measures range from Stage I for "poor" air quality (AQI 201-300) to Stage IV for "severe plus" conditions (AQI over 450).

Also Read

Impact on visibility and travel

The deteriorating air quality, coupled with dense fog, has led to significant disruptions across Delhi. Visibility dropped to zero in several areas, creating challenges for commuters and transport systems. Vehicles were seen moving at a crawl as drivers struggled to navigate through the thick haze.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory urging passengers to check with airlines for the latest flight information. The IMD has issued an orange alert for very dense fog in the capital, warning of potential travel disruptions.

Temperatures in Delhi have also dipped sharply, with the minimum recorded at 7°C on Saturday morning, adding to the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions.

As Delhi continues to battle the twin crises of air pollution and fog, authorities are urging residents to stay informed and take precautions to minimise exposure.