Cold wave maintains hold on Delhi despite marginal rise in temperature

Delhi experienced a chilly start to the New Year, and while temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Thursday (2 January), the city is unlikely to see any significant relief from the cold. Frigid winds and moderate to dense fog will maintain a biting chill, according to weather forecasts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts partly cloudy skies and strong surface winds at speeds of 10-15 km/h for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could drop to 8 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, warning residents of reduced visibility and challenging conditions.

Slight relief from the cold is expected on January 3 and 4, with maximum temperatures rising to 19-20 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 9 degrees Celsius. However, this respite may be temporary. A western disturbance originating from Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to bring heavy rain to Delhi-NCR on January 6. This follows a similar system that caused downpours in late December, leading to the current cold spell.

Cold wave grips North India

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh are also grappling with harsh weather. Ayodhya and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh recorded temperatures of 9 degrees Celsius, while Lucknow registered 10 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, Jaipur reported a morning low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, with Bikaner and Churu at 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively, disrupting daily life.

In Himachal Pradesh, mid and high hills are bracing for fresh snowfall and rainfall from January 2, with heavier precipitation expected on January 5 and 6. Jammu and Kashmir continue to experience sub-zero temperatures across several districts.

Residents in affected regions have been advised to remain cautious as winter weather intensifies in the coming days.