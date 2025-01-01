India's power consumption increases nearly 6% to 130.40 bn units in Dec

India's power consumption rose nearly 6 per cent to 130.40 billion units (BU) in December as compared to the year-ago month.

In December 2023, power consumption was 123.17 BU, as per government data.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 224.16 GW in December 2024 from 213.62 GW in the year-ago period.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May 2024 while 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June 2024.

The ministry had also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW in the summer of 2024.

According to government estimates, peak power demand is expected to touch 270 GW in the summer of 2025.

Experts opined that power demand as well as consumption showed an improvement last month mainly due to increase in use of heating appliances like heater and geysers amid cold wave conditions.

They further said the growth of power demand as well as consumption will be more steady in January due to lower mercury levels especially in Northern India.

They also stated that the demand for power and consumption will improve due to good commercial and industrial activities in the last quarter of 2024-25.