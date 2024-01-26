Comfort of India-France friendship will illuminate path forward: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the comfort of the India-France friendship and the strength of "our partnership will illuminate the path forward".

Murmu received Emmanuel Macron, the President of the French Republic at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Welcoming President Macron, she said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and "a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership".

Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Murmu expressed satisfaction that both sides have outlined an ambitious vision of "our partnership for India's Amrit Kaal and added that this visit has strengthened our resolve to realise this vision".

"The president was confident that the comfort of the India-France friendship and the strength of our partnership will illuminate the path forward," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu said while the shared values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice connect India and France, the bonds between the people of the two countries are even deeper.

She said people have inspired each other with "our thoughts and ideals, and we have enriched each other through philosophy, literature, art, scriptures, languages, and more".

Murmu recalled that she had seen for herself, the influence of French culture in the vibrant heritage of Puducherry, and the deep links with the Indian diaspora of France.

She said Puducherry is indeed, a living bridge between France and India.