Home / India News / Comfort of India-France friendship will illuminate path forward: President

Comfort of India-France friendship will illuminate path forward: President

Murmu received Emmanuel Macron, the President of the French Republic at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and hosted a banquet in his honour

Murmu recalled that she had seen for herself, the influence of French culture in the vibrant heritage of Puducherry, and the deep links with the Indian diaspora of France | Photo: x @rashtrapatibhvn
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the comfort of the India-France friendship and the strength of "our partnership will illuminate the path forward".

Murmu received Emmanuel Macron, the President of the French Republic at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Welcoming President Macron, she said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and "a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership".

Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Murmu expressed satisfaction that both sides have outlined an ambitious vision of "our partnership for India's Amrit Kaal and added that this visit has strengthened our resolve to realise this vision".

"The president was confident that the comfort of the India-France friendship and the strength of our partnership will illuminate the path forward," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu said while the shared values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice connect India and France, the bonds between the people of the two countries are even deeper.

She said people have inspired each other with "our thoughts and ideals, and we have enriched each other through philosophy, literature, art, scriptures, languages, and more".

Murmu recalled that she had seen for herself, the influence of French culture in the vibrant heritage of Puducherry, and the deep links with the Indian diaspora of France.

She said Puducherry is indeed, a living bridge between France and India.

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

R-day chief guest French Prez Emmanuel Macron to arrive in Jaipur today

Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

French Prez Macron to arrive in Jaipur, will tour pink city with PM Modi

Adani to start data collection for Mumbai slum redevelopment in February

Demand for industrial spaces in Delhi-NCR fell 42% last year: Colliers

Reverse migration impact: Village women face new challenges as men return

Har Ghar Jal initiative: Can some states come in the way of 100% coverage?

Four killed as fire breaks out in ground floor of house in Delhi's Shahdara

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Republic DayFranceIndia-FranceRashtrapati BhavanPresident of IndiaEmmanuel Macron

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story