Home / India News / Commerce ministry terminates anti-dumping probe on Chinese chemical imports

Commerce ministry terminates anti-dumping probe on Chinese chemical imports

The commerce ministry has terminated an anti-dumping investigation into the import of a chemical, used in dying industry, from China following a request from the domestic industry

New Delhi
Commerce ministry terminates anti-dumping probe on Chinese chemical imports

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry has terminated an anti-dumping investigation into the import of a chemical, used in dying industry, from China following a request from the domestic industry.

On September 30, 2022, the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) initiated a probe into alleged dumping of 'sulphur black' from China, following a complaint by a domestic firm Atul Ltd.

However on April 15 this year, the applicant has withdrawn its petition and has requested for termination of the investigation citing certain reasons.

"The authority hereby terminates the investigation...against the imports of Sulphur Black originating in or exported from China," the DGTR has said in a notification.

It is mainly used for dying cellulose fiber, viscose staple fiber and yam.

Anti-dumping rules have a provision for termination of a probe in certain situations which include withdrawal of application by the affected domestic industry at whose instance the investigation was initiated.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in the targeted market.

The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as the DGTR, in India. It is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers.

Topics :Commerce ministrychemicals companies

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Also Read

Govt terminates anti-dumping probe against China, Thailand and Vietnam

Govt recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan

India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese tin plates

India extends anti-dumping duty on jute imports from Nepal, Bangladesh

Met coke producers, suppliers demand 30% anti-dumping duty on imports

Covid driving telemedicine, healthcare services, RPM market growth: Report

DU in HC opposes NSUI leader's plea over BBC documentary screening

Wrestlers threaten to approach SC, seek support from all quarters

Inflation relief camp 'Mehangai Rahat' finds many takers in Rajasthan

Dairy sector plays a special role in making women self-reliant: President

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story