Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 7, check new prices here



Earlier in Delhi, a commercial LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 1773, and now with a revised rate, the commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1780. Oil Marketing companies have increased the price of commercial 19 kg LPG gas cylinders by Rs 7. The new 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1780 in Delhi.

The prices of the commercial LPG gas cylinder increased in other states as well. The prices of LPG cylinders increased to Rs 1902 in Kolkata, Rs 1740 in Mumbai, and Rs 1952 in Chennai. Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed in June

Last month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was reduced significantly by Rs 83.50. After the revised price, the LPG cylinder cost Rs 1773 in Delhi. Domestic gas prices remain the same

The price of a domestic LPG gas cylinder of 14.2 kg remains the same. In March 2023, the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders increased by Rs 50, taking the price of 14.2 kg gas cylinders to Rs 1103 in Delhi, 1129 in Kolkata, Rs 1102.50 in Mumbai, and 1118.50 in Chennai.

