Home / India News / Common uniform for brigadiers and above rank officers in Army from August 1

Common uniform for brigadiers and above rank officers in Army from August 1

The Army has decided that brigadiers and above rank officers will have a common uniform from August 1 irrespective of their parent cadre and appointment, military sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Common uniform for brigadiers and above rank officers in Army from August 1

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Army has decided that brigadiers and above rank officers will have a common uniform from August 1 irrespective of their parent cadre and appointment, military sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders, they said.

The changes will come into effect from August 1.

The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers will be standardised as part of the decision, the sources said.

There will be no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers.

"In order to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, beyond the boundaries of regimentation, the Indian Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for brigadier and above rank officers," said a source.

"This will also reinforce the Indian Army's character to be a fair and equitable organisation," it said.

In the Indian Army, brigadiers and above officers are those who have already commanded units, battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters or establishments where officers from all arms and services work and function together.

The sources said a standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers, while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian Army.

Different types of uniform and accoutrements have specific association to respective arms, regiments and services in the Indian Army.

Also Read

Finland govt proposes $452mn for building security fence on eastern border

UCC constitutional objective to deliver uniform justice: Arif Mohammed Khan

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

Trade union bats for separate business management service cadre for PSUs

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

IOA may allow state associations to field candidates for Asian Games trials

Muslims wear mask of tolerance to get vice-prez, governor posts: Union min

Delhi excise case: HC grants bail to Reddy, says sick have treatment rights

It seems that K'taka elections will be won with huge majority: Gehlot

SC objects to Amit Shah's statement on 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Topics :Army

First Published: May 09 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story