Home / India News / It seems that K'taka elections will be won with huge majority: Gehlot

It seems that K'taka elections will be won with huge majority: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Congress will win the Karnataka assembly elections with a thumping majority

Press Trust of India Jaipur
It seems that K'taka elections will be won with huge majority: Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Congress will win the Karnataka assembly elections with a thumping majority.

Karnataka goes to polls on Wednesday and the results will be declared on May 13.

Speaking to reporters in Udaipur, Gehlot said, "It seems that the elections will be won with a huge majority."

He also asserted that in Rajasthan the Congress government will return to power after the polls.

When sentiments arise in the public, no one can stop (us) from forming government...whether it is Amit Shah or Narendra Modi, no matter who comes, he said.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year.

The chief minister also noted that the inflation relief camps run by his government have been welcomed by the public.

It is being ensured that the benefits of the scheme reach every beneficiary family, he added.

Gehlot is set to visit relief camps in Udaipur and Bhilwara districts on Tuesday.

Earlier, Gehlot received Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his arrival in Udaipur. Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara was also present with him.

Gandhi is on a visit to the state to attend the Sarvodaya Sangam camp of the Congress in Mount Abu in Sirohi district.

Also Read

Congress to continue fighting BJP, RSS to protect democracy: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges masses to rise above caste, religion

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Gehlot vs Pilot: Groups fight for dominance in Bharat Jodo Yatra hoardings

Gehlot's statement a conspiracy: Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim

SC objects to Amit Shah's statement on 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

India taking various measures to encourage energy transition: BEE DG

Supreme Court stays Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon slapped by CCI

Foreigners feel more welcomed in India than Indians in their country: Study

Topics :Ashok Gehlot

First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story