Compensation for crop damage to farmers goes up in Madhya Pradesh



Assembly elections will be held in the state by the end of this year and this step is considered to have far-reaching effects. The decision was taken during a recent cabinet meeting. The Madhya Pradesh government has increased the compensation given to farmers in case their crops are damaged. The rates of compensation vary in accordance with the land being irrigated or non-irrigated, and with the types of crops and land holding.



For small and marginal farmers with rain-fed (non-irrigated) areas 2 hectares and below, if the damage is 25-33 per cent, Rs 5,500 per hectare will be given. It goes up to Rs 8,500 per hectare if the damage is 34-50 per cent and Rs 17,000 if the loss is more than 50 per cent. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: “The council of ministers has approved increasing compensation for damaged crops. Madhya Pradesh gives the maximum amount of assistance for crop damage.”



In the same way, there are grades of compensation for land for perennial sowing, etc. In the case of irrigated crops, Rs 9,500 per hectare will be given for 25-33 per cent crop damage, Rs 16,000 per hectare for 34-50 per cent damage, and Rs 32,500 per hectare it is more than 50 per cent.