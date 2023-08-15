Home / India News / Confusion, vested interests led to loss of precious lives in Manipur: CM

Confusion, vested interests led to loss of precious lives in Manipur: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests and foreign plot to destabilise the country

Press Trust of India Imphal
Photo: ANI Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests and foreign plot to destabilise the country has led to loss of precious lives and properties in the state.

Singh said this after hoisting the national flag at the 1st Manipur Rifles parade ground here on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day function. The Independence Day celebration was held in all hill and valley districts of the state.

He urged all to stop the violence and bring back the rapid progress the state had witnessed earlier.

"Certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests and foreign plot to de-stabilise the country has led to loss of precious lives and properties and many are living in relief camps," the CM said.

The government is working consistently to bring back normalcy and the affected people will be resettled soon, Singh said, adding that those who cannot be shifted to the original places immediately will be shifted temporarily to pre-fabricated houses which are under construction.

"To err is human so we must learn to forgive and forget", he said.

The CM said a committee has been constituted to provide a project of "one family one livelihood" and rehabilitate the people.

"The government has never done anything against the provisions of the Constitution and will never ever do such as act," he said.

Singh said the war on drugs is not targeted at any particular community or persons but was an effort by the government to save the nation and the future generation from the menace of drug abuse.

"The war on drugs was initiated during the last part of 2018 as drugs were having a huge impact on the state with over 1 lakh drug users among the population", he said.

"Since 2017, the BJP government has been working consistently for the welfare of the state by understanding the pulse of the people and there was no form of conflict, bandh and blockade for the last six years," the CM said, adding "more funds were added to the budgets to bring development at far off villages in the state,"

Singh said the government could not remain a mute spectator to the widespread deforestation for poppy cultivation and resolved to annihilate drugs in the state.

"Manipur is the gatekeeper of the country against the illicit trafficking of drugs and narcotics from Golden Triangle and the state is guarding the country's youth population from drugs," he said.

The CM said deforestation has affected climatic conditions in the state and the distribution of salt and fertilizers for poppy cultivation has affected the water resources of the state.

Also Read

Changing nature of violence in Manipur is concern for HM: Biren

Manipur CM Biren Singh backtracks on resignation after high-voltage drama

PM continues to be silent, allows discredited CM to rule: Cong on Manipur

PM Modi should sack Manipur CM Biren Singh: Congress President Kharge

Spoke to Manipur CM over video of two women paraded naked: Smriti Irani

Govt to launch scheme for affordable housing in cities, says PM Modi

PM's I-Day speech lays blueprint for India to become developed by 2047: CII

'Mere priyajan': In Independence Day speech, Modi looks beyond 2024 polls

Meghalaya CM highlights effective law and order for economic growth

PM Modi has removed 'pest of corruption' from country: Maha CM Shinde

Topics :N Biren SinghManipur govtNorth EastNorth East elections

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story