Home / India News / Cong chief Kharge congratulates World Archery Championships gold medallists

After getting a bye in the first round, the Indian women's compound team defeated Chinese Taipei and Turkey in the quarter-finals and pre-quarterfinals, respectively

ANI
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
The president of the Indian National Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday congratulated the Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Gopichand Swami, for bagging the gold medal at the World Archery Championships 2023 in Berlin on Friday.

"Our women's team scripts history at the World Archery Championships! Many congratulations to the formidable trio of V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur who clinched the first-ever gold medal for India in Berlin. India is proud of your accomplishment, and we wish you a bright future ahead!" tweeted Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

It is India's first-ever gold at the archery world championships in any category.

In the gold medal final, the Indian trio defeated the Mexican combination of Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofa Hernandez Jeon, and Andrea Becerra 235-229.

The Indian trio, placed second in the qualification round, defeated defending champions Colombia 220-216 in the semi-finals to go to the title match.

After getting a bye in the first round, the Indian women's compound team defeated Chinese Taipei and Turkey in the quarter-finals and pre-quarterfinals, respectively.

India had won 11 medals at the World Archery Championships, including nine silver and two silver.

Topics :mallikarjun khargearcherysportsCongress

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

