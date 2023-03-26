Covid cases hit five-month high, weekly deaths at 29, highest since Dec

Covid cases in India rose to a five month high with 1,890 new cases recorded on March 25, according to the health ministry data. This is the highest number since October 28, when the daily cases reported were 2,208. Weekly deaths due to Covid are also reported to be highest since the second week of December with a total of 29 deaths reported till week ending March 26.

The daily positivity rate has also increased to 1.56 per cent, after staying below 1 per cent for at least four months. The weekly positivity rate has also gone up to 1.29 per cent. Active caseload in the country currently stands at 9,433.

There had been nearly 5,300 cases on average every day during September 2022. This fell to around 2,100 daily cases on average during October 2022. Some 240 cases were recorded at the beginning of March. The daily case average has crossed 1,000 over the last seven days (chart 1). Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the top five states with the highest number of active cases.