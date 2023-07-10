Home / India News / Cong moves HC over panchayat poll violence, seeks compensation for victims

Cong moves HC over panchayat poll violence, seeks compensation for victims

Chowdhury prayed for granting some pecuniary benefit so that the cremation of the dead and treatment of the injured can be done properly

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to file a petition seeking compensation to victims of panchayat poll violence in West Bengal and an investigation into it by an independent agency.

Submitting personally before the bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, Chowdhury, the state Congress president, alleged that entire West Bengal was ravaged by unprecedented violence during the elections held on July 8.

Claiming that most of the deceased belonged to the poor, vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society, he prayed before the court that the next of kin of the deceased and the injured be given monetary compensation.

He also sought an investigation into the incidents of violence, including killings and use of firearms and crude bombs, by an independent agency.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, granted leave to him to file the petition.

Chowdhury prayed for granting some pecuniary benefit so that the cremation of the dead and treatment of the injured can be done properly.

Polling was held on Saturday in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat system. In several places, false votes were allegedly cast, and ballot boxes were looted, set on fire or vandalised, leading to political clashes.

A total 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the panchayat system.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

TMC leaving no stone unturned to create atmosphere of terror: Adhir Ranjan

BJP playing politics over OBC community, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Political slugfest erupts as WB govt moves SC against deployment of forces

Bengal panchayat polls: SEC demands central force company for each district

Mumbai receives 31.17% of average annual rainfall this monsoon season

IPA inks MoU with Centre to work in area of water conservation, others

Policeman killed, 10 injured in west Kangpokpi after clashes in Manipur

Situation grim in Patiala, floodwaters enter Rajpura thermal power plant

Yamuna inches closer to warning mark as Haryana releases more water

Topics :Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryCongressCalcutta High CourtWB Panchayat PollsWest Bengal

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story