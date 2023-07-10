Home / India News / IPA inks MoU with Centre to work in area of water conservation, others

IPA inks MoU with Centre to work in area of water conservation, others

Besides, the MoU aims to develop a framework to optimize water use by increasing water use efficiency by 20 per cent and regulation of power tariffs, among others

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) will work with the government to sensitise public against water wastage, promote adoption of water saving gadgets and reclamation of used water under an agreement.

In a statement on Monday, the industry body said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Water Mission (NWM), Ministry of Jal Shakti to work on various parameters to minimize water wastage , and its re-usage in India.

NWM is one of the eight missions of the government launched under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) for combating the threats of global warming, IPA said.

Some of the objectives of the pact are "to impart and promote public education, awareness and outreach programmes and water stewardship. The focus will be on the circular economy of water including grey water use (5Rs: reduce,recycle,reuse,replenish and respect) in the built environment."

Also to share knowledge-based information on water conservation and water use efficiency, monitoring water consumption primarily in the urban landscape.

Besides, the MoU aims to develop a framework to optimize water use by increasing water use efficiency by 20 per cent and regulation of power tariffs, among others.

Last week, IPA President Gurmit Singh Arora met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the Centre of International Plumbing Practices (COIPP), a plumbing lab to be established at Goa Engineering College.

"The body suggested to the Goa chief minister to have regular water audits in buildings which can result in saving water in huge quantities as it helps in identification of problem areas... The CM has extended his full support," the body said.

Topics :Water ConservationCentreengineeringJal shakti

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

