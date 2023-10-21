Home / India News / Cong releases list of 33 candidates in Rajasthan; Gehlot, Pilot included

Cong releases list of 33 candidates in Rajasthan; Gehlot, Pilot included

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

Speaker C P Joshi will contest from his Nathdwara assembly seat, while the party's state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been fielded from Lachhmangarh. Minister Harish Chaudhary will contest from Baytoo and Mamata Bhupesh from the Sikrai-SC seat.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25 .

Also Read

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

No tradition in Congress to offer posts to pacify leaders: CM Ashok Gehlot

Will he, won't he? Sachin Pilot's silence triggers murmurs over next move

'BJP rewards hate':Opposition slam BJP for giving Bidhuri poll duty in Tonk

Congress top brass deliberates with Raj leaders, all eyes on Gehlot-Pilot

Sikkim CM Tamang gives Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

Manipur HC allows appealing against order on ST status for Meitei community

Delhi cabinet gives nod to extend AAP govt's EV policy till December 31

Amedkar's contribution not restricted to just Constitution: Sharad Pawar

India a step closer to realising 1st human space flight programme: PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rajasthanElectionCongress

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story