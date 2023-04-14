Congress calls for JPC probe after industrialist Chang says he's Taiwanese

The Congress pointed to Adani Group's alleged China links on Friday and asserted that the only way forward is a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe to investigate all the relevant aspects of the matter.

The Opposition party's assertion came after a director in PMC Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Morris Chang, whose nationality triggered a row over the Adani group's alleged links with Chinese entities, said, "I am a Taiwanese citizen."



Chang was being called a Chinese national because of his passport, linking the ports-to-energy conglomerate run by Gautam Adani to China. PMC Projects (India) Pvt Ltd constructs ports, terminals, rail lines, power lines and other infrastructure assets for Adani Group.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in the 'Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun (HAHK)' series under which the Congress posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party had asked him about his "favourite business group's links with the Chinese citizen Chang Chung-Ling (aka Lingo Chang) who has been a director in several Adani Group companies along with Vinod Adani and also made an appearance in the Panama Papers".

"We had pointed out that his son owns the Ahmedabad-based PMC Projects that has built ports, terminals, rail lines, power lines and other assets for the Adani Group. PMC was also alleged by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to be involved in a Rs 5,500 crore power equipment over-invoicing scam," Ramesh claimed.

Chang's son Chang Chien-Ting (aka Morris Chang) has stated that he is a Taiwanese passport holder, he said.

"He has however refused to answer other questions on which projects PMC has done for the Adani Group and his firm's role in the power equipment over-invoicing scam. His statement has no bearing on the fact that our HAHK questions all along have focused on the Chinese citizen Chang Chung-Ling and his central role in Adani Group affairs," Ramesh said.

The fact that his son owns a firm housed in an Adani-owned building and which builds infrastructure exclusively for the Adani Group only underscores the significance of 'HAHK', the Congress leader said.

"Given that the PM and the Adani Group have no incentive to provide answers, the only way forward is a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate all the relevant aspects of the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam," Ramesh said.

Ramesh's statement came after Morris Chang, in an email response to a questionnaire, said, "I am a Taiwanese citizen. My passport shows I am a citizen of the Republic of China, which is how Taiwan is officially known. It is different from China, which is officially known as the People's Republic of China." he said



He, however, refused to answer questions on the projects PMC was doing with the Adani group.

"I am a well-established industrialist in Taiwan with business interests in global trading, shipping, infra projects, ship-breaking, etc," he said.

"As far as the Adani Group is concerned, the matter is sub judice and I would refrain from commenting."



He did not elaborate.

"It is very unfortunate that my nationality is being called into question and made into a political issue. I have already explained my citizenship to you. I have nothing to do with politics," Morris said



The opposition led by the Congress has been seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in the Adani issue after the Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the Group.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, and said they comply with all laws and disclosure requirements.