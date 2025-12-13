Congress candidate wins seat after Kerala HC reinstates name to voter list

The Congress candidate from Muttada division of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the local body polls who had to move the Kerala High Court to reinstate her name in the electoral roll, won on Saturday with a margin of over 300 votes.
Talking to reporters after her win, Vyshna SL said it was a "win for democracy" and that the Congress had said that "truth will win".
"It is an occasion for us to be proud and happy. People recognised our hard work," she said.
Vyshna had approached the Kerala HC after receiving a notice from the State Election Commission (SEC) stating that her name had been removed from the voters' list.
Subsequently, the High Court had directed the SEC to reexamine her claim. Thereafter, the SEC had conducted a hearing and reinstated her name in the voters list.
The Congress had alleged that there was a LDF conspiracy behind the removal of Vyshna's name from the electoral roll.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
