Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to attend friendly football match between Messi, Revanth Reddy

Rahul Gandhi to attend friendly football match between Messi, Revanth Reddy

Rahul Gandhi will land in Hyderabad on a special flight at 4.30 PM and will proceed to Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel where Messi will be staying

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
After watching the game, Gandhi will leave for the national capital by 10.30 PM (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend the GOAT India Tour event featuring football legend Lionel Messi at the RGI Cricket Stadium here on Saturday evening, Telangana Congress sources said.

A friendly match will be played between the two teams -- Singareni RR9 and Aparna-Messi All Stars. These two teams will be playing a 15-20 minute friendly match and five minutes before the game, the chief minister, a football enthusiast and Messi will join and will dribble the ball together.

Rahul Gandhi will land here on a special flight at 4.30 PM and will proceed to Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel where Messi will be staying.

After watching the game, Gandhi will leave for the national capital by 10.30 PM.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the event at the RGI Cricket stadium.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said security would be provided with 3,000 personnel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 128K people bitten by stray dogs in Mumbai in 2024: Eknath Shinde

Delhi covered in dense smog as multiple areas record 'severe' AQI

Zubeen Garg's wife welcomes SIT chargesheet, hopes for swift justice

Premium

11 consequential rail accidents in FY26 so far, says Indian Railways

ED raids 25 sites across states in probe into UP illegal cough syrup racket

Topics :Rahul GandhiMessilionel messiHyderabadRevanth Reddy

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story