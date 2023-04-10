Home / India News / Congress gained power in Himachal by making false promises: Anurag Thakur

Congress gained power in Himachal by making false promises: Anurag Thakur

The BJP leader claimed that the state govt was planning to take a loan of Rs 12,000 cr and alleged that it was financial mismanagement of previous Congress regimes that had pushed the state into debt

Hamirpur (HP)
Congress gained power in Himachal by making false promises: Anurag Thakur

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh by making false promises and the people of the state will give them a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

Thakur also asserted that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP leader claimed that the state government was planning to take a loan of Rs 12,000 crore and alleged that it was the financial mismanagement of previous Congress regimes that had pushed the state into debt.

Today, the public is feeling cheated and the state is lagging behind in every field, he alleged.

Thakur also thanked the BJP workers who visited his residence to celebrate the birthday of his father and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. Thakur accepted their greetings on behalf of his father, who was in Jalandhar, and also expressed his gratitude.

In a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Thakur claimed that the AAP's condition was bad with its main leaders in prison on corruption charges.

Thakur also claimed that Kejriwal had gone into a shock.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, Thakur said an attempt was made to create a ruckus in the country.

Gandhi is out on bail in seven cases, he said.

Topics :Anurag ThakurCongressHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

HP polls: Confident of winning 40-45 seats, says Cong chief Pratibha Singh

Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister

Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP

PM Modi's frequent Himachal visits show BJP's failures: AAP state chief

Chhattisgarh surpasses target of rabi sowing, eyes rubber plantation

TN governor okays bill against online gambling, industry to move court

Govt invites applications for 40 posts at SFIO on deputation basis

Home Minister Amit Shah to address election rally in South Goa on April 16

SC to hear plea on border pact between Meghalaya and Assam in July

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story