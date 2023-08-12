Home / India News / Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lands at Coimbatore airport, enroute to Wayanad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lands at Coimbatore airport, enroute to Wayanad

In Kerala, Congress leader will participate in public meetings and a key handover ceremony of nine houses built under the Kaithangu Project in Kalpetta

ANI
During his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, starting today Gandhi will also visit Udhagamandalam (Ooty) | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning arrived at Coimbatore airport on an IndiGo flight from Delhi.

During his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, starting today Gandhi will also visit Udhagamandalam (Ooty).

Gandhi is then scheduled to travel by road to Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency in Kerala. This will be his first visit after he was reinstated as a Member of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha following the Supreme Court's stay order on his conviction in the 'Modi' surname case.

In Kerala, Congress leader will participate in public meetings and a key handover ceremony of nine houses built under the Kaithangu Project in Kalpetta.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President VT Siddique said that Gandhi will attend a district Congress Committee meeting.

"There will be a very warm welcome ever hand in the history of Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi," Siddique added.

According to sources, the Congress MP will embark on a Europe tour, covering three countries namely Belgium, Norway, and France from the second week of September where he will be meeting European Union Parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, and university students.

Meanwhile, Gandhi spoke in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion his party had moved against the PM Modi-led central government. The motion, moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and supported by the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) was defeated on Thursday after an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi launched a scathing attack over PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion stating that it does not behove the PM to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur has been "on fire" for over three months.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Kerala HC stays trial against staff of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office

Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Wayanad voters: MoS Muraleedharan

Rs 4.82 lakh-worth food items made using fake FSSAI licence seized in Maha

Attack on SC student by classmates, TN CM Stalin expresses concern

Impact of corruption felt most by poor, marginalised people: PM Modi

Jawan found dead inside camp in J-K's Pulwama in suspected suicide case

5 pilgrims killed as landslide debris falls on car in U'khand's Rudraprayag

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressTamil NaduKerala

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story