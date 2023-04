'The Opposition still stands united on the issue of misuse of central agencies like the ED, CBI, and NIA, in destabilising elected governments where the Opposition is in power'

KAPIL SIBAL, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party (SP), has been an indefatigable critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was Union minister from the Congress and later moved to SP. He has low hopes of Parliament functioning normally in the run-up to 2024 and tells Aditi Phadnis that as the leader, it is the Congress that must make the bigger sacrifices in the interests