Railway Board inspects working of Kavach system between two stations

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti on Sunday inspected the working of KAVACH-- an indigenous Automatic Train Protection system -- between Lingampalli and Chitgidaa stations in Telangana.

Lahoti travelled in one of the locomotives as part of the first-hand demonstration. The locomotives are equipped with KAVACH systems and he observed how the system automatically regulates the speed of the train while passing through the loop lines, how the whistling automatically happens while passing through the level crossing gates and how the system prevents the train from passing the signal at danger (SPAD), a release from South Central Railways (SCR) said here.

He also oversaw how the KAVACH systems on the rolling stock helps in avoiding the train collisions either rear collision or head-on collision with the systems automatically applying brakes without the need for human intervention.

The Railway Board Chairman also reviewed the working of Centre of Excellence for KAVACH commissioned at IRISET (Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications), all sub-systems of KAVACH and how it helps in making train operations safer.

KAVACH is one of the major steps taken by Indian Railways in taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the release said.

KAVACH has been developed by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and SCR has been closely associated with its development since inception, facilitating its trials and also deploying it extensively over its rail network, it said.

Lahoti, was accompanied by SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and his team of officials and staff from both the Zonal Headquarters and Division during both the inspection, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said.