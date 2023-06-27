Home / India News / Congress protests against AAP govt over power tariff hike in Delhi

Congress protests against AAP govt over power tariff hike in Delhi

The monthly electricity bills of majority of domestic consumers in Delhi -- who use more than 200 and up to 600 units -- will be hiked by up to Rs 265 due to an increase in PPAC levied by discoms

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the AAP government in Delhi over a hike in power tariffs in the national capital.

The monthly electricity bills of the majority of domestic consumers in Delhi -- who use more than 200 and up to 600 units -- will be hiked by up to Rs 265 due to an increase in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) levied by discoms, officials said on Monday.

Party leaders and workers, who gathered outside the AAP's office in central Delhi, alleged that the city government has "failed to fulfil its promise" of providing free electricity to consumers.

Power Minister Atishi said consumers who get zero bills with monthly consumption of up to 200 units will not be impacted. However, those who do not get a subsidy will have to pay nearly eight per cent more on their monthly bills.

The hike in the PPAC surcharge by the discoms was allowed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, the officials said.

Also Read

In cash-strapped Punjab, CM Mann sits tight on OPS, focuses on freebies

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt

Will make big disclosure on ongoing Delhi Excise policy scam case: AAP

Free electricity, jobs for unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam: Kejriwal

World MSME Day: All you need to know about sector fueling India's growth

Passenger behaved in 'repulsive manner' onboard Mumbai-Delhi flight: AI

Buses missing as contractual employees of Punjab Roadways go on strike

Goa's first Vande Bharat will help in faster connectivity, trade: CM Sawant

US condemns online harassment of WSJ journalist who questioned PM Modi

Topics :CongressPower Tariffpower tariff hikeAAP governmentDelhi

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story