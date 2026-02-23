Congress protests in MP Assembly, says India-US deal 'threat' to farmers

Opposition Congress MLAs on Monday staged a demonstration in the Madhya Pradesh assembly to protest the India-US trade deal, terming it as a "threat" to farmers and alleging that it will seriously impact agriculture markets and the rural economy.

On the sixth day of the assembly session, Congress legislators, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises, sporting masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, and shouted slogans against the trade deal and injustice being done to farmers.

"Through the protest, the Congress Legislature Party has sent a clear message that it will not tolerate any compromise on farmers' interests," Singhar told reporters.

The agitation was not merely political, he said, adding that it was a strong voice raised to protect the rights, dignity, and future of the country's food providers. The India-US trade deal poses a significant threat to farmers. If cheap foreign soybeans, corn, and cotton enter the Indian market, it will have a direct and serious impact on our hardworking cultivators, agricultural markets, and the rural economy," Singhar said. He further alleged that the BJP government's policies have consistently been anti-farmer, and the Congress will continue to fight from the streets to the Parliament to protect the interests of cultivators.