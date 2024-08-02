Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Congress to construct over 100 houses landslide-hit Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader is currently visiting relief camps in Wayanad, which has been struck by three major landslides

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, announced on Friday that the Congress party will construct more than 100 houses for the victims of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala.

During his visit to the district, which has been ravaged by three major landslides leading to the loss of over 275 lives and the destruction of numerous homes, Gandhi emphasised the unprecedented nature of the tragedy. "Kerala has not witnessed such a calamity concentrated in one area before. I will be raising this issue in Delhi and also with the chief minister, stressing that this tragedy requires a unique response," he stated.

Gandhi, who has been visiting relief camps and affected areas since Thursday, shared his observations, saying, "This is a terrible tragedy. We assessed the situation at the camps and had discussions with the administration and panchayat. They briefed us on the expected number of casualties, the extent of damage to homes, and their ongoing strategy."

In a display of solidarity, former Wayanad MP Gandhi assured, "The Congress family is committed to building over 100 houses for those affected. We are here to support you in any way possible."

Gandhi's visit to Wayanad, where his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been announced as the party’s Lok Sabha candidate, also saw him drawing a personal connection to the grief of the victims. He remarked that the devastation reminded him of the emotions he experienced when his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated in 1991.

The landslides have caused extensive damage, with around 350 buildings affected. Rescue operations, involving 1,600 personnel from the Army, Navy, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have faced significant challenges due to the treacherous terrain and a shortage of heavy equipment.

WATCH: Wayanad landslides: Indian Army constructs 190-ft-long Bailey bridge in record time

Aug 02 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

