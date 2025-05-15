Home / India News / Congress to hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' from May 20-30 to salute Armed forces

Congress to hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' from May 20-30 to salute Armed forces

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party has extended its support for the armed forces in all its efforts against terrorism

Congress, Congress flag
The Congress said that 'Jai Hind Sabhas' will be held in various states. (Photo: ANI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
The Congress party will hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' from May 20 to May 30 across India to salute the Armed Forces, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Thursday.

"Indian National Congress will hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' across India to salute the supreme valour and success of our Armed Forces. We also must raise serious questions on security lapses, the Government's handling of national security, and its silence on the concerning involvement of the US in our national security matters," Venugopal posted on X.

The Congress leader said that 'Jai Hind Sabhas' will be held in various states. 

"From May 20-30, Jai Hind Sabhas will be held in Delhi, Barmer, Shimla, Haldwani, Patna, Jabalpur, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Pathankot, involving army veterans, party leaders, and the general public," he added.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party has extended its support for the armed forces in all its efforts against terrorism.

"We are standing with our armed forces like a rock. We are standing against terrorism, and we give full support to the actions taken against Pakistan. We also demanded that an all-party meeting be called...Two all-party meetings were held, but PM Modi was not present in any of those meetings. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi have written a letter to PM Modi for a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack," Jairam said.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament. 

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the "unanimous request" of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament "immediately."

Earlier on May 13, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, which will continue till May 23.

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to last month's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Operation Sindoor NewsCongressOperation SindoorPahalgam attack

First Published: May 15 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

