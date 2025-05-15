Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Bihar: LoP Rahul Gandhi to launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga today

Bihar: LoP Rahul Gandhi to launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga today

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that the Congress will launch a state-wide 'Nyay Samvad' across Bihar starting on May 15

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi will also visit Bihar and interact with students by visiting colleges, universities and hostels in Darbhanga (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga, Bihar on Thursday.

The Congress leader has left his residence for Darbhanga.

The announcement came ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, which are slated for later this year.

"Education justice begins in Bihar from May 15! Rahul Gandhi is bringing 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' ... a voice for the rights of the youth! Now students will get their degrees on time and secure jobs! Now no debt, you will get your rights based on your ability!" Bihar Congress posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that the Congress will launch a state-wide 'Nyay Samvad' across Bihar starting on May 15.

 

Also Read

apple, iPhone, a person holding mobile, call, text

Over 650K calls received on SC, ST atrocities helpline since 2021; UP leads

protest, patna protest, student protest, patna student protest

Teacher exam aspirants protest near Bihar CM's home, police disperse crowd

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Caste Census: Tejashwi Yadav urges PM Modi to review reservation policies

Mid-day meal cooks, Mid-day meal

Snake found in mid-day meal: Over 100 kids ill in Bihar, NHRC orders probe

Rahul Gandhi

Path to forming strong govt in Delhi runs through UP, Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

"The Nyay Samvad will focus on education. It will also focus on jobs, participation and different sections of the society. Congress leaders will speak with people from different sections of society and will understand their problems based on which, the party will make a 'Nyay patra' for the upcoming Bihar elections," Kumar said in a press conference.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi will also visit Bihar and interact with students by visiting colleges, universities and hostels in Darbhanga.

On May 7, police lathi-charged BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0 aspirants as they entered the "restricted area" outside the official residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The protesters are demanding a resolution regarding discrepancies in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) TRE 3.0 exam results, in which candidates were concerned about vacant posts and issues with the declaration of results

Earlier on April 7, Rahul Gandhi visited and joined the Congress' student wing's (NSUI) 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Cong questions BJP's ties with nations supporting Pak after Pahalgam attack

Mayawati

Mayawati condemns remarks on Col Qureshi, Cong wants MP minister's sacking

Sofiya Qureshi

Insult to army: Cong slams BJP over MP minister's remarks on Col Qureshi

Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot questions PM on 'understanding' with Pak, says he disappointed India

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Oppn will question govt about Trump's claims on brokering ceasefire: Kharge

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Kanhaiya Kumar Bihar Bihar Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon