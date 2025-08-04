Home / India News / Congress to observe Aug 5 as 'black day', demand J-K statehood restoration

Congress to observe Aug 5 as 'black day', demand J-K statehood restoration

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped J&K's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories

congress
The Congress is backed by the other members of the All Parties United Morcha, which was created with the aim of restoring statehood, for the protest on Wednesday.
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress will observe August 5 as a "black day" against the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a Union territory six years ago and will sit on a dharna to press for the restoration of statehood.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped J&K's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories.

The Congress is backed by the other members of the All Parties United Morcha, which was created with the aim of restoring statehood, for the protest on Wednesday.

"The Congress party shall observe August 5 as a black day against the downgrading of the historical J&K state into a Union territory. All constituent members are fully supporting it together," chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, Ravinder Sharma, told reporters here.

He said that a peaceful sit-in will be organised by the Congress supported by All Parties United Morcha near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi bridge in Jammu to press for the early restoration of full statehood to J-K.

Sharma appealed to all people and organisations of Jammu to support the dharna in a bid to force the BJP-led central government to grant statehood to J-K.

"The Government of India should bring a bill in this session of Parliament, pass the bill, and restore statehood. This is the demand of all of us," he said.

Blaming New Delhi for running the region with a "remote control", he said that the denial of statehood was weakening the democratic setup, and people are witnessing the "treatment" by the elected chief minister and the lieutenant governor's administration.

The government had promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir the restoration of statehood, and they should fulfil it, the Congress leader said.

The Supreme Court has also called for the restoration of statehood, he said, adding that the BJP and its government in New Delhi are "deceiving" people here.

All district units of the Congress will also organise similar dharnas at their respective district headquarters and observe "black day" on Wednesday as part of "Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq", he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Datanomics: India's huge traffic congestion crisis in global spotlight

Nitish Kumar announces domicile policy for Bihar teacher jobs before polls

Govt may push bills amid din if Opposition continues SIR protest: Rijiju

SC questions Rahul Gandhi's 2,000 sq km China claim in defamation case

Rajasthan's small mine, stone associations go on strike; ₹150 crore loss

Topics :CongressJammu and KashmirGovernment

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story