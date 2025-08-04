Rajasthan's small mine, stone associations go on strike; ₹150 crore loss

The Rajasthan Stone Crusher Association and the Rajasthan Small Mines (Cheja Patthar) Lease Holder Association went on an indefinite strike on August 2, protesting the “repressive policies, administrative hurdles, and impractical rules” of the state government.

Yogesh Katara, president of the Rajasthan Stone Crusher Association, said that the strike has affected business worth ~150 crore in just three days.

ALSO READ: Coal India targets 900MT supply for FY26, plans ₹16,000cr capex boost Around 2,200 stone crusher units and 18,000 small stone mines across the state remain closed. “If the government does not pay attention to their demands and the strike continues for long, then construction work will come to a standstill across the state,” he said.

“The Rajasthan government should revise the mineral policy and implement a transparent and straightforward process, as the current policy is neither transparent nor straightforward,” he added. Katara said that the primary demand is to reduce the 25 per cent increase in the royalty rate. They also want clear drone survey procedures and feasible Rajasthan Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2017. He added that the fines imposed by the Transport Department on mineral transportation by tractors of poor farmers should be stopped. Both associations have submitted a memorandum to T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines), and demanded a solution to their issues.