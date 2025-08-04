Home / India News / Rajasthan's small mine, stone associations go on strike; ₹150 crore loss

Rajasthan's small mine, stone associations go on strike; ₹150 crore loss

Both associations have submitted a memorandum to T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines), and demanded a solution to their issues

coal
The associations will soon meet the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and apprise him of the problems and request modifications in the mineral policy.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajasthan Stone Crusher Association and the Rajasthan Small Mines (Cheja Patthar) Lease Holder Association went on an indefinite strike on August 2, protesting the “repressive policies, administrative hurdles, and impractical rules” of the state government. 
 
Yogesh Katara, president of the Rajasthan Stone Crusher Association, said that the strike has affected business worth ~150 crore in just three days.
 
Around 2,200 stone crusher units and 18,000 small stone mines across the state remain closed. “If the government does not pay attention to their demands and the strike continues for long, then construction work will come to a standstill across the state,” he said. 
 
“The Rajasthan government should revise the mineral policy and implement a transparent and straightforward process, as the current policy is neither transparent nor straightforward,” he added. 
 
Katara said that the primary demand is to reduce the 25 per cent increase in the royalty rate. They also want clear drone survey procedures and feasible Rajasthan Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2017. 
 
He added that the fines imposed by the Transport Department on mineral transportation by tractors of poor farmers should be stopped.
 
Both associations have submitted a memorandum to T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines), and demanded a solution to their issues.
 
The associations will soon meet the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and apprise him of the problems and request modifications in the mineral policy.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shibu Soren death updates: PM Modi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shibu Soren

Over 40 mn women get maternity aid under PMMVY; drive till Aug 15: WCD

Govt working on measures to insulate exporters from Trump tariff: Official

Patna's ₹422 cr flyover caves in after rains, just 2 months post launch

Congress postpones protest against alleged electoral fraud to August 8

Topics :Rajasthan governmentcoal miningmining sector

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story