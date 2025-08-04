Home / India News / Datanomics: India's huge traffic congestion crisis in global spotlight

Datanomics: India's huge traffic congestion crisis in global spotlight

Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune rank among the world's top five most congested cities; Delhi escapes top 50 despite leading in vehicle registrations

Delhi had the highest number of vehicle registrations over the four years till 2024.
India has a big traffic problem. Three of its cities — Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune — have made it to the list of the world’s top-five most traffic-congested cities, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2024.
 
The study analysed traffic patterns across 501 cities in 62 countries. The report showed that 76 per cent of the cities worldwide experienced increased travel times compared to 2023. Sneha Sasikumar
 
Kolkata most congested city in India
 
Kolkata, with an average travel time of 34 minutes and 33 seconds per 10 km, has the most-congested in India and the second-most congested worldwide, according to the index. Bengaluru and Pune are in third and fourth place, respectively. London was fifth place, while Barranquilla in Colombia topped the global rankings. 
 
New Delhi ranked 122nd globally
 
Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai were among the 50 most traffic-congested cities globally by the index. New Delhi ranked 122nd globally. 
 
Most vehicle registrations in Delhi
 
Delhi had the highest number of vehicle registrations over the
four years till 2024.  
 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

