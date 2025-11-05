Conrad Sangma, Pradyot launch new political front for Northeast unity

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with leaders from Assam, Tripura and Nagaland, announced the creation of a new political party aimed at safeguarding the “rights of indigenous people", NDTV reported. The leaders said their respective parties would merge to form a single regional entity representing the interests of the Northeast.

The announcement was made jointly by National People’s Party (NPP) chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, TIPRA Motha leader Pradyot Manikya, former BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, and Daniel Langthasa of the People’s Party, Assam.

Both Sangma’s NPP and TIPRA Motha are currently allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Party framework to be unveiled within 45 days

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sangma said a committee had been constituted to finalise the framework of the new party, including its constitution and symbol.

“The joint committee will furnish details of the new outfit and the modalities will be announced in the next 45 days. We are not here to fight with anyone; we are trying to create a platform for what the Northeast today needs. The interest of our people is driving us,” he said.

When asked if the new party would align with national outfits such as the BJP or the Congress, Sangma clarified that it would remain an independent voice for the people of the Northeast and contest elections on its own.

He added that the committee would reach out to “like-minded people, leaders and other political parties” to join their cause.

‘Identity and development’ at core of new alliance

“For too long, we, the younger generation leaders of the Northeast, have spoken about the same issues and concerns of our people, but from different platforms and political spaces. We have realised that our strength lies in unity and that it is time to give our people one collective voice,” said a joint statement issued by the leaders.

The statement added that the front would uphold the ideals of the region’s visionary leaders who championed identity and development, uniting under a shared vision for the Northeast’s future.

Regional unity to strengthen the Northeast’s voice

Pradyot Manikya said that a united regional platform voicing common concerns would compel the central government to pay attention to the region’s priorities. “We want to speak for our people with conviction and truth. We may have different points of view, but we are not in a civil war. Efforts have been made earlier to create a platform. We are not here to pick fights with anyone but to fight for our rights,” he said.

A possible turning point in Northeast politics

The new front could mark a significant shift in Northeastern politics, where regional parties have often worked in silos despite sharing common concerns around identity, autonomy and development.

While it remains unclear how this new regional entity will engage with national parties such as the BJP or Congress, its leaders emphasised that their mission goes beyond electoral politics, focusing instead on unity and representation for the people of the Northeast.