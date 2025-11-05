Mamdani's victory clarion call for collective progress: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Zohran Mamdani on his resounding victory in the New York City mayoral election.
In a statement issued by the National Conference, Abdullah praised Mamdani's campaign as a beacon of hope amid rising divisions, emphasising his unwavering commitment to fostering unity in a diverse setting.
"Zohran Mamdani's stunning victory is not merely a personal milestone but a clarion call for collective progress," the former chief minister said.
"His election sends a message of unity and compassion. Its a reminder that when we reject hate and embrace humanity, we build bridges that endure," he added.
Mamdani, the 34-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist, pulled off a stunning victory in the fiercely contested New York city mayoral elections, riding on an electrifying campaign to become the first South Asian, youngest and Muslim to helm the administration of the world's financial capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
