Mamdani's victory clarion call for collective progress: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Zohran Mamdani on his resounding victory in the New York City mayoral election.

In a statement issued by the National Conference, Abdullah praised Mamdani's campaign as a beacon of hope amid rising divisions, emphasising his unwavering commitment to fostering unity in a diverse setting.

"Zohran Mamdani's stunning victory is not merely a personal milestone but a clarion call for collective progress," the former chief minister said.

"His election sends a message of unity and compassion. Its a reminder that when we reject hate and embrace humanity, we build bridges that endure," he added.