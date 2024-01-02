Consecration ceremony in Ayodhya a chance for global branding of UP: CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed to make the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 an "unprecedented and unforgettable" experience for visitors and said this is an opportunity for "global branding" of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath also said the Ram temple will be a symbol of cultural, spiritual and social unity of India in the form of 'Rashtra Mandir'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a high-level meeting here, Adityanath reviewed various projects being underway in Ayodhya and gave necessary directions to authorities.

The chief minister has given instructions to make all necessary arrangements at the state government level to make the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya 'alaukik' (divine), 'abhootpoorv' (unprecedented) and 'avismarniya' (unforgettable), an official statement said.

"Today, the whole world is eagerly looking towards Ayodhya. Everyone wants to come to Ayodhya. This is also an opportunity for global branding of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

"This Shri Ram temple will be a symbol of cultural, spiritual and social unity of India in the form of 'Rashtra Mandir'," he said.

He also said that the state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant and satisfying experience for guests coming for the consecration ceremony and the subsequent arrival of tourists/devotees.

After January 22, Ram devotees from all over the world will arrive in Ayodhya. For their convenience, signage in different languages should be installed throughout the city, the chief minister said.

"Signage boards should be in the languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and nine languages of the United Nations," he said.

Smart signage should be installed on Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya, and Varanasi-Ayodhya routes. There should be no encroachment on these routes, he said.

This historic programme of 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) is an occasion of joy, pride and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers, Adityanath said, adding that 'Deepotsav' will be celebrated at every temple in the evening of January 22.

"Every Sanatan believer will welcome Ram Lalla by lighting the 'Ramjyoti' in their homes/establishments. All of this is unprecedented, emotional. It is our good fortune that we reside in the region where Lord Shri Ram had incarnated," he said.

According to the statement, the 'bhojnalayas' (eateries) run by the state government in Avadhpuri (Ayodhya) will be named after 'Mata Shabari'. Similarly, other buildings will also be named after the characters of Ramayana, it said.

There should be availability of cranes and ambulances. For this, instructions should be given to the concerned districts by the Chief Minister's Office, the CM said.

He also directed to make preparations to help devotees/tourists from Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Lucknow reach Ayodhya by buses and helicopters. The three helipads in Ayodhya should be properly utilised, he said.

Adityanath also said that there should be no compromise with the security and cleanliness of Ayodhya.

There should be continuous strong security arrangements in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony and thereafter. Implement the Safe City project immediately without any delay, he said and directed to activate the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of Ayodhya before January 22.

The CM also directed to develop a digital tourist app of Ayodhya which will have information about all the basic facilities and important places in Ayodhya.