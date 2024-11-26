Constitution Day 2024: Quotes and wishes to honour Dr Ambedkar's legacy

On Tuesday, November 26, India is set to celebrate the 75th Constitution Day , also known as Samvidhan Divas, which honors the 1949 adoption of the Indian Constitution, which established the country's democratic, secular, and independent identity. In addition to raising awareness of constitutional ideals, rights, and duties, this day honors Dr. BR Ambedkar, the primary architect of the Constitution.

Constitution Day upholds democratic principles and promotes civic engagement and accountability. It reminds people of India's dedication to creating a society that is progressive, inclusive, and equitable for all of its citizens.

Here are some great wishes and quotes to help you show your pride, thanks, and dedication to the Indian Constitution on this particular day, as it emphasizes the value of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, promoting national togetherness.

75th Constitution day of India: Wishes and greetings

• “On this Constitution Day, let’s honor the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that unite us as Indians. Happy Constitution Day!”

• “Warm wishes on Constitution Day! May we always cherish and uphold the principles of our great Constitution in building a stronger, inclusive India.”

• “Happy Constitution Day! Let’s celebrate the vision of those who gave us the gift of democracy and the power of choice.”

• “On this Constitution Day, may we all work together to build an India that truly reflects the ideals enshrined in our Constitution.”

• “Justice, liberty, and equality are not just words; they are the foundation of our democracy. Let’s honor them this Constitution Day.”

• “As we celebrate Constitution Day, let’s pledge to be responsible citizens and uphold the values of our great nation.”

• “Happy Samvidhan Divas! Today, let us honor the spirit of democracy and the legacy of those who gave us this powerful framework of governance.”

• “Let’s take pride in the Constitution that upholds the spirit of unity in diversity. Wishing you a thoughtful and inspiring Constitution Day!”

• “On this special day, let us pledge to fulfill our duties as responsible citizens and cherish our rights. Happy Constitution Day!”

• “May the guiding principles of our Constitution lead us toward progress, justice, and harmony. Happy Samvidhan Divas!”

• “The Constitution is the soul of our nation. Let’s honor its spirit and strive to make India proud. Happy Constitution Day!”

• “On this Constitution Day, let’s remember the architects of our democracy and commit to upholding their vision.”

• “Justice, liberty, and equality are the pillars of our Constitution. Let’s uphold them with pride. Happy Constitution Day!”

• “Wishing everyone a Happy Constitution Day! Let’s reaffirm our faith in democracy and work towards a brighter future for India.”

• “Happy Constitution Day! Let us celebrate the document that ensures freedom, justice, and equality for every Indian.”

Constitution day of India: Quotes

The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age. – Dr BR Ambedkar

• We are Indians, firstly and lastly. – Dr BR Ambedkar

• The spirit of the Constitution is to provide equality of status and opportunity to every citizen. – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

• Liberty, equality, and fraternity are not to be treated as separate items in a trinity. They form a union of trinity in the sense that to divorce one from the other is to defeat the very purpose of democracy. – Dr BR Ambedkar

• A Constitution is not merely a document in black and white. It is a living document that evolves with the nation. – Justice PN Bhagwati

• The will of the people is the only legitimate foundation of any government, and to protect its free expression should be our first object. – Dr Rajendra Prasad

• Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. – Dr BR Ambedkar

• The greatness of a nation lies in its fidelity to its Constitution and its adherence to the rule of law. – Pranab Mukherjee

• The sanctity of the Constitution lies in its ability to balance rights and responsibilities. – Unknown

• The Constitution gives us the freedom to dream big and work towards achieving those dreams. – Narendra Modi.