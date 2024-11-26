Constitution Day 2024: Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian constitution shaping the democratic framework of the nation. Under the leadership of BR Ambedkar, the Constituent Assembly finalised the constitution after three years in 1949. The constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the birth anniversary of the Indian Republic.

Indian Constitution Day 2024: History

Recognising the significance of this historic event, the Government of India officially declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The constituent Assembly drafted the constitution in 1946 under the 1946 Cabinet Mission Plan. The first session was held on December 9, 1946, under Dr Sachhidanand Sinha, who served as the provisional president, and Dr Rajendra Prasand, acting as the permanent chairman.

BR Ambedkar chaired the Drafting Committee which prepared the longest constitution which originally included 395 articles, 22 parts and 12 schedules.

The Constitution was handwritten with calligraphy by Prem Behari Narain Raizada in English and Hindi and the artwork was done by Nandalal Bose and Shantiniketan artists. The original manuscript features 22 historical illustrations preserved in helium-filled cases at the Parliament Library.

The constitution has undergone several amendments. One of the amendments in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment introduced Article 51-A, listing ten duties inspired by Indian traditions and global practices. An eleventh duty was added in 2002.

Constitution Day 2024: Significance

The Constitution Day is dedicated to the framers of the document. Indian constitution is the world's lengthiest written constitution stressing principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. This day honours the vision and efforts of the Constituent Assembly through making deliberations and laying the foundation of a sovereign, socialist, socialist, secular and democratic republic.

Constitution Day 2024: Top 10 quotes

Here are the top 10 quotes to share on Constitution Day 2024: