Andhra govt to ease permission issuance for construction of buildings

The Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to simplify the process of issuing permissions for the construction of buildings and layouts in the state, according to an official release.

Briefing media persons on the decisions taken during a review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister for MAUD, P Narayana, briefed the media on the decisions taken. He announced that the Chief Minister had given clear instructions to the Municipal Administration to streamline the process of granting permissions for the construction of buildings. Starting from December 31, permissions will be granted through a single-window system for building construction.

"There is no need to make rounds to various departments like Revenue, Stamps and Registration and the Fire wing to get permissions for building constructions. The system of granting of such permission has now been made easy," the Minister explained.

Making it clear that there is no need for any kind of permission for plans for buildings to be constructed up to 15 meters in height, Narayana said a full-scale review will be held in another 15 days on Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) issues. He said that the Chief Minister issued directions that the Amruth-2 scheme should be completed within two years, and steps will be taken under the P-4 system for the progress of MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) members.

Recalling that Norman Foster had earlier designed the buildings of the Assembly, the High Court and five iconic towers, the Minister said that the previous government had cancelled these plans. When tenders were recalled, again the same Norman Fosters won it and the CRDA meeting approved this, he added.

P Narayana also made it clear that there are no hurdles whatsoever for a World Bank loan for the works to be taken up in the capital region. The World Bank has agreed to release the loan on an instalment basis, the MAUD Minister added.