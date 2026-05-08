Contempt not about protecting judicial ego: Experts on Andhra HC row

A heated exchange in the Andhra Pradesh High Court between a judge and an advocate has triggered debate on judicial contempt.

Video clips have surfaced, showing the lawyer subsequently softening down and pleading with folded hands while facing the threat of police custody from the Bench.

The custody order was later recalled the same day.

This happened on Monday before Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao during the hearing of a petition challenging a “Look-Out Circular” (LOC) and the impounding of a petitioner’s passport.

Tensions escalated after the court indicated that the matter might have to be adjourned to trace an earlier order passed in a similar case.

“Have I decided to dismiss your writ petition? Are you thinking that you are a great senior advocate? Call the police. You go and file an appeal,” the judge is heard saying in the clip, which is now viral.

The visibly troubled lawyer, claiming to be in pain, folded his hands and pleaded: “Sorry. I am begging for your grace, your lordship.”

Despite the apology, the judge remarked that the lawyer had behaved “insolently” and asked the lawyers present in court to identify themselves as witnesses to the conduct.