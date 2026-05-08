Contempt not about protecting judicial ego: Experts on Andhra HC row

Lawyers said the controversy had once again brought into focus the balance courts must maintain between preserving judicial authority and ensuring procedural fairness in their dealings with members of the Bar.
Under Indian law, contempt powers flow from Articles 129 and 215 of the Constitution and the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. The framework broadly recognises two categories: Civil contempt, involving wilful disobedience of court orders or breach of undertakings, and criminal contempt, which covers acts that scandalise the court, obstruct judicial proceedings, or interfere in the administration of justice.
B Shravanth Shanker, managing partner, B Shanker Advocates LLP, said the framework had been designed “not to protect the personal dignity of judges, but rather to uphold the majesty of the law and ensure the unhindered administration of justice”.