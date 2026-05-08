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Datanomics: Suicides rise 1.5 times since 2000; daily wagers worst hit

India's suicide toll reached 1.7 lakh in 2024 despite a marginal dip from the previous year, with family distress and economic vulnerability emerging as major drivers

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Seven in 10 suicides in 2024 were male, a share that has inched up every year since 2000, when six in 10 were male. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:46 PM IST
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Suicides in India have risen one and a half times since 2000, reaching 0.17 million in 2024, according to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report 2024. The year, however, saw a marginal decline of 0.4 per cent from 2023. While daily wage earners formed the highest chunk in the past three years, family problems caused the most fatalities.
 
Seven in 10 suicides in 2024 were male, a share that has inched up every year since 2000, when six in 10 were male. 
 
Every hour, six daily wage earners attempted suicide -- the highest rate among all professions -- totalling 52,910 cases in 2024. Nearly a quarter century ago, housewives and farmers were also among the worst affected. Even in 2024, two housewives and one farmer attempt suicide every hour. 
 
One in three suicides in 2024 traced back to family problems, up from one in five in 2000. Equally alarming, alcohol addiction has risen nearly six times in share and marriage-related issues have nearly doubled since 2000. 

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Topics :suicidesStatisticsIndia

First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

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