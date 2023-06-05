Home / India News / Content posted against SII prima facie defamatory, says Bombay HC

Content posted against SII prima facie defamatory, says Bombay HC

"I am of the prima facie view that the contents are per se defamatory. The vaccine is not banned. No case is made out by the defendants," the judge said in the interim order

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Content posted against SII prima facie defamatory, says Bombay HC

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Monday said content posted by two individuals and their organisations against vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII) was "prima facie defamatory" and directed them to delete it.

A single bench of Justice R I Chagla also temporarily restrained them from posting any content against the company.

The SII filed a defamation suit in December 2022 seeking damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the two individuals and their organisations for allegedly posting erroneous content against the company and its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

The high court on Monday in its interim order said it was of the prima facie view that the SII has satisfied that the contents and accusations made by the two persons were defamatory.

"I am of the prima facie view that the contents are per se defamatory. The vaccine is not banned. No case is made out by the defendants," the judge said in the interim order.

The court will at a later date take up the company's suit for final hearing.

The HC directed the defendants to delete all their posts and content against the company and temporarily restrained them from posting any such content further until the suit is heard and decided.

The SII in its suit claimed the defendants -- Yohan Tengra, his organisation Anarchy for Freedom India, and Ambar Koiri and his organisation Awaken India Movement -- had been posting and circulating defamatory content against the company and its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

The suit said the defendants had also been posting incorrect information that implied the Covishield vaccine was the cause of deaths of multiple persons due to side-effects.

The posts released were not only targeting the SII, but also its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla, it said.

The plea sought the HC to restrain the defendants from publishing, circulating any content against the SII or its employees.

Also Read

Vaccine against cervical cancer to be included by mid-2023: NTAGI chief

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Covid-19 situation in India better than elsewhere: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

What is World Freedom Index and why Indian govt keeps rejecting its report?

Wockhardt plans to roll out two vaccines from UK plant in a year

Around 1,400,000 families in Rajasthan to get Rs 640 LPG subsidy today

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

World expressed solidarity with India: Jaishankar on Odisha train tragedy

India moving ahead with clear roadmap on environment, climate change: PM

Goods train derails on rail line in Odisha's Bargarh; no casualty reported

Topics :Bombay High CourtSerum Institute of IndiaCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story