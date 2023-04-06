Home / India News / Conviction rate of CBI rises up to 74.59% in 2022 from 68% in 2018: Govt

New Delhi
The conviction rate of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gone up to 74.59 per cent in 2022 from 68 per cent in 2018, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

CBI's conviction rate was at 68 per cent in 2018, 69.19 per cent in 2019, 69.83 per cent in 2020, 67.56 per cent in 2021 and 74.59 per cent in 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The directorate of prosecution in the CBI, with the assistance of additional legal advisers, deputy legal advisers, senior public prosecutors, public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, is responsible for conducting and supervising cases pending trial, appeal and revision in courts, he said.

There are also sub directorates of prosecution in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai to closely monitor the trial or appeal or revision petitions in the trial courts or high courts, the minister said.

With a view to improve the conviction rate, the strategy followed by the CBI includes conduct of investigations with the aid of legal support so that the best possible evidence is collected and presented to the trial court, meticulous follow-up during trial so that evidence is presented in the best possible manner and enhancing the capabilities in terms of skills, resources and coordination, Singh said.

