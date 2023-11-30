Home / India News / COP28: PM Modi emplanes for his visit to UAE for UN climate talks

PM Modi will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates and participate in the three high-level side events, of which two will be co-hosted by India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening emplaned for Dubai to take part in the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates.

PM Modi will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates and participate in the three high-level side events, of which two will be co-hosted by India.

The Prime Minister visited the UAE in July this year.

Ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has always walked the talk when it comes to climate action and added that even during the G20 Presidency, climate was a high priority.

In the UAE, PM Modi will also attend an event related to the Green Credits Initiative.

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to the UAE here on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the Prime Minister will also attend an event related to Green Credits Initiative.

"The Prime Minister will be travelling to Dubai later this evening to attend World Climate Action Summit which is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Departing later this evening, he will be attending the summit events tomorrow before returning to India later tomorrow evening," he said.

PM Modi will also attend the high-level event co-hosted by India and Sweden.

"The second (event on the sides) which is co-hosted by India and Sweden is the launch of Lead IT 2.0, leadership group for industry transition. If you recall, it was a joint initiative launched by India and Sweden in 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York. Essentially, this initiative fosters collaboration among decision-makers, bringing together both the public sector and private sector with the objective of accelerating the industry transition to net zero emissions, essentially from heavy industries."

Kwatra stated that PM Modi will participate in another high-level event 'Transforming Climate Finance' which is to be hosted by the Presidency of the COP28 - UAE.

In his departure statement ahead of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, PM Modi also noted that the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration also included concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development.

"India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, and Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards Mother Earth," the Prime Minister said, according to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office.

"In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development. During our G20 presidency, climate was a high priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP-28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," he said.

According to the departure statement, COP28 will also provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement and chart a path for future action on climate action.

The visit of PM Modi to Dubai comes at the invitation of President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I am travelling to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on December 1, 2023. I am happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, which has been an important partner for India in the field of climate action," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

COP28, which stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Dubai, UAE, from November 30 - December 12 this year.

Delegates from almost 200 nations will be present at the summit, including world leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Dubai later today.

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

